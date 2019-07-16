Bill Brennan was very outgoing and had a great sense of humour

The people of Freshford and surroundings, were saddened to hear of the death of Bill Brennan late of Rosemount, Kilkenny and originally from Cooleshall, Freshford, on July 4, 2019.



Bill who was in his early 70s had been unwell for some time. He borne his illness with such courage and dignity.



He was widely known and respected in the area and well known especially among the farming community and he loved horses and horseracing.

He had some race horses and had 22 winners over the years. His most famous horse “Felicitys pet” won the Thyestes Chase in Gowran in 1982.



He loved travelling and went to places like Vietnam, Thailand and annually to Australia for 30 years.



He was very outgoing and had a great sense of humour and was prepared for anything, even a charity sky dive.

He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



His remains were removed from Kennedys Funeral home for funeral mass which was celebrated by Fr Tobin (his cousin) assisted by Fr Denis and Fr Eamon and was followed by burial in St Lachtains cemetery, Freshford.

He is mourned by his wife Siobhan, his brother Michael, sister Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family to whom deepest sympathy is extended.