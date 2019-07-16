Tom Brennan was a loving husband and father

The death took place, on June 30, of Tom Brennan, late of Ballykeeffe, following a long illness.



Tom who was only in his 50s was married to Freshford lady Carmel Doyle and is son in law of Mrs Kathleen Doyle, Woodview.

He was a loving husband and father and was deeply liked and respected by all who knew him.



Tom was a HB rep for many years and was well known by all the local youngsters when he would drive into the village during the summer.



He will be sadly missed by his family neighbours and friends. Funeral mass took place on Wednesday morning last in Ballycallan Church followed by burial in Ballykeeffe Cemetery.



He is deeply mourned by his wife Carmel, his daughter Katie, sons Mark and James, his mother, brothers, sisters, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family to whom sincere sympathy is extended.