Mary Ryan Butler was a popular member of the Ballyragget community

We offer sincere sympathy on the death of Mary Ryan Butler, Ballyragget.



Mary died peacefully at her home last week surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 22.

Relict of Sean Butler, Mary lived all her married life in Ballyragget where she was a very well known and popular member of the community.

She was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Murt, Michael and Nicholas, sister in law Lil and her parents.



She will be sadly missed by her son Derek, daughters Sarah, Caroline and Noeleen, sons in law Brian and MJ, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin and Aoife, many cousins, great neighbours and friends.



Burial took place in Ballyragget after Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church. May she rest in peace.