Madge Kavanagh was the last surviving member of her generation

The death has occurred of Madge Kavanagh, Bowdens Court, at the District Hospital, on Friday, August 2.

In her 95th year she was the last surviving member of her generation. Born in Clashduff she went to work in Galway at an early age and then across the water to London before returning home.

A true lady and a woman of deep faith she travelled to Lourdes on a number of occasions. In her spare time she loved to read and was very happy to take up residence in Bowdens Court in 2008.



She was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer assisted by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown. Madge will be sadly missed by the Lawlor and Kavanagh families, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.