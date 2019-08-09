Julia Dobbyn was in her 101st year when she passed away

Sympathy is extended to the Dobbyn family, Castlegarden, on the death of Julia Dobbyn, Enniscorthy and late of Thomastown. Julia was in her 101st year and died in the loving care of Castle Gardens Nursing Home, on August 1.



Sadly missed by her loving nephews Michael and Jimmy, niece Phyllis, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Browne Family, relatives and friends.



Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Aidan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Enniscorthy.

Sympathy is also extended to the Roche family, Rathclough, Danesfort on the death of Paddy, at Tinnypark Nursing Home.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, son, Brian, daughters, Catríona, Nicola and Niamh.



He is also mourned by his brothers Johnny, Billy and Neddie, sisters Peggy, Biddy, Kitty, Mary, Anne and Ellen, sons-in-law Paul, Val and Michael, grandchildren Adam, Darragh, Hazel, Emily, Grace, Luke, Conor and Caleb, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Rosary and Vigil Prayers were recited at his home in Rathclough. Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort. Interment took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.