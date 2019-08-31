Tom Loughlin was happiest in the company of his family

Ardra has lost one of its more senior and respected residents with the death of Tom Loughlin at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday, August 18.

A man blessed with a great pair of hands he was a gifted tradesman and there are numerous examples of his excellent building work in the area.

Happiest in the company of his family and especially his wife of 61 years Mary he took great interest in the careers of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One man and his cap inseparable wherever he went so did that attire.

He enjoyed sport particularly hurling and was a loyal supporter of Kilkenny.

He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer and Fr. Tom Corcoran P.P. Clogh.



Pre-deceased by his grandson Christopher. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary ; sons Micheál and Arty ; daughters Marie, Catherine, Teresa, Chrissie and Sinéad ; sisters Tessie and Mazie ; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, other relatives and a wide cirlce of friends.