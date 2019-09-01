Robert (Bobby) Shirley immersed himself into community life

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Shirley, Cruttenclough in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Wednesday, August 21.

A popular and respected member of the farming community he was a native of Wicklow town. In the early 60’s he moved to Cruttenclogh and shortly afterwards married Frances, the love of his life.

He immersed himself into community life and was an active member of Coon Vintage Association.

Locals rarely seen Bobby without his son Dessie at his side the pair were inseparable. Agriculture, be it tillage or ploughing, played a big part of his life and it was a lovely tribute to see his famous tractor parked adjacent to his final resting place at the churchyard.

Following the Funeral and Thanksgiving Service at St. Mary’s Church officiated by Canon Tom Sherlock, former Rector Castlecomer Group of parishes interment was in the adjoining churchyard.



Predeceased by his sister, Betty and brother, George Bobby will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances ; daughter Sylvia ; son Desmond ; son-in-law, John ; daughter-in-law, Audrey ; grandchildren Alan, James, Ruth and Holly ; brothers, Dick and Billy ; sister, Nancy ; nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.