Peg Ryan was one of the old stock - a homemaker and a wonderful mother

The death has occurred of Peg Ryan (née O'Dowd), Maryville. She went to her eternal reward ever so peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Peg did not enjoy the best of health of late but rarely complained. One of the old stock a homemaker and a wonderful mother she reared a large family with her late husband Willie.



In those times large families were the norm in Maryville hence all had to be thrifty to make ends meet. Originally from the Upperhills she lived the greater part of her life in the shadow of the Church. She had a tremendous zest for life was so witty and all so caring for each and every member and extended member of her family.



Peg was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer and Fr. Eamonn O’Gorman P.P. Ballyragget. She is survived by her sons John and Richard ; daughters Marian, Nellie, Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, Gabrielle, Joan, Lallo (Alice), Treaze (England) , Beatrice and Ann Marie (Carlow) ; sister Liz (England) ; grandchildren ; great-grandchildren ; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and a wide circle of friends.