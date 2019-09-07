Paddy Tyrrell was one of natures gentlemen

The death has occurred of Paddy Tyrrell, Bowden's Court, Castlecomer at the District Hospital, Castlecomer. With his passing sadly goes yet another great Deenside character. One of natures gentlemen so peace loving yet witty to the last.

He took a keen interest in all things nature especially the rearing of pigeons and canaries, enjoyed a flutter or two on the horses, was a follower of Kilkenny hurling however all took second place to his devoted following of Manchester United. He enjoyed to socialise and was great company relating to the days of the Busby Babes to the era of Sr. Alex Ferguson to the present day team.

A carpenter by trade he worked in London for 20 years and locally for Kelly Construction, Kevin Moore, Kilkenny and Ormonde Brick.

He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer assisted by his neighbour Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Pre-deceased by his son Michael. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann ; daughter Rachel ; sons Anthony and Stephen ; sisters Maureen and Pat ; grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and a host of friends at home and afar.



