Mrs Marguerite Bowe (nee Tobin) RIP

Sincere sympathy to the Bowe Family, Lough, Crosspatrick on the death of Marguerite, on Friday, August 30.



She died peacefully on Friday at Castlecomer Hospital after a long illness. Predeceased by her daughter Aishlinn and son Paddy.

She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, Ned, daughter, Deirdre, sons Philip, Edward and Tom, grandchildren, son in law John, daughters in law Alana and Sinead, sister, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.



Marguerite was laid to rest in Crosspatrick Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.