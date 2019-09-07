Phyllis Carroll was a devoted wife, mother, granny and sister

At this sad time our thoughts and prayers are with the Carroll family of Clonard, Ballycallan on the death of Phyllis, on Wednesday, August 21.



A devoted wife, mother, granny and sister, Phyllis entered eternal life on the morning of the parish pilgrimage to Knock.

Her husband Gerry, children Phyliss, Joan, Pat, Ger, Niall and Martin were the centre of her life, to whom we express our sincere sympathy. A loyal and committed member of our parish community, she was a member of the parish pilgrimage to Knock.



Requiem mass was celebrated by Fr. Liam Taylor, P.P. and Fr. Benignus O.F.M. Cap. In St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ballykeeffe.

May her soul rest in the peace of the risen Lord. Sympathy is also expressed to her grandchildren, sister Statia, nieces and nephews.