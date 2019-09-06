James Power will be sadly missed

The death took place of James Power (NUI Maynooth), Kilfane West, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, at his home on August 31.



Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Clare (Berry), brother in law Niall, niece Emma, nephew David, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and colleagues.



Rosary and Vigil prayers were recited in his home. Requiem Mass today (Wednesday) at 11am in St Kieran’s Church, Tullaherin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



James’s late father, Jim Power was a founder member of the Dúchas Heritage Society and his aunt, Marie Heskin and her husband Leslie were also deeply involved in local history and parish activities.