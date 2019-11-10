Billy Stapleton was a popular member of the Irish Wheelchair Association in North Kilkenny

It was with great sadness that the North Kilkenny Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, learned of the passing of their dear friend Billy Stapleton.



Billy was a very popular member of the Branch for over 20 years. He loved to help out at Church gate collections, where he'd have the little chat with people going in and coming out of Mass.



He came on most outings with the group, the only place he wouldn't travel was the annual holiday, any place else, all he needed was a phone call and he'd be ready, and of course the accordian always went with him.



One of the highlights of the year for him was, the Miller family garden party in Johnstown, where the funds raised was given to the Branch.



Billy, together with one or two of the committee members would play music for the afternoon, Billy always enjoyed the outing to the special anointing of the sick in Holycross, and the meal in the Urlingford Arms on the way home. He also loved going to Cloneen, on a Sunday afternoon, maybe twice a year, to meet up with the Tipperary Branch, where he would be first on the list to play a few tunes.



To finish off the year then, the Annual Dinner and raffle was a must for Billy, where once again he'd do his usual party piece with the accordian. The group emphasise that they are going to miss you Billy. May your gentle soul rest in peace.

Late of Rathbeg Gortnahoe, Billy Stapleton died peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 13. His funeral took place at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, followed by burial in Boulick Cemetery.