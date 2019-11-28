Nellie Aylward was the last member of her family

The death of Nellie Aylward has undoubtedly closed the final chapter of the book of life for the Aylward family.

Nellie, her sister and brothers were born and lived their lives on the family farm at Ballykeeffe. Of a quiet disposition she was loved by all who knew her.



In bygone days a visit to the family home was a happy and entertaining experience. She was highly knowledgeable and a mine of information.

As the years passed and two members of the family entered Eternal Life, Nellie retired to Mount Carmel Care Home in Callan where she spent eight years. She endeared herself to a, staff and residents alike.

Unfortunately, illness entered her life and she spent her remaining life in Tennypark Nursing Home.



She departed this life in the company of her friends on November 6. Her requiem mass was celebrated in St Molua’s Church, Killaloe by Fr Liam Taylor, PP and Fr Denis Purcell, Mount Carmel.

The readings and prayers of the faithful were recited by her relatives and friends. The music and hymns were provided by Peggy Lyons, Callan. Peggy’s beautiful voice added to the solemnity of the occasion.

Fr Denis Purcell gave the eulogy depicting the life of Nellie. Afterwards the funeral cortege went to Callan where a guard of honour composed of the staff and residents of Mount Carmel Care Home were waiting. What a fitting tribute to Nellie who was deeply respected and loved by both staff and fellow residents.



Her burial took place in St Mary’s cemetery, Ballykeeffe. When the burial was over relatives and friends retired to Ballycallan Hall where they enjoyed a beautiful tea and refreshments provided by Anne and the ladies.

Nellie was predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Johnnie and William.

To her many relatives we express our sympathy.