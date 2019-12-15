Paddy Curry was a gentleman in every sense of the word

The death has occurred of Paddy Curry, Maryville, Castlecomer, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Claire’s Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, on Sunday, November 24.



A gentleman in every sense of the word for all of his life of more than eight and a half decades from growing up in his native Clogh to starting work in the Mines and later on at the Swan, Flemings Fireclay and finally as groundsman at Castlecomer Golf Club.

In his homily Fr Ian summed up a life lived so well referring to Paddy as “A Decent Man” who was highly respected in the community. A terrific family man blessed with kindness and generosity he was always fair to everyone and firm when appropriate.

A past captain of Castlecomer Golf Club and a former Director of Castlecomer Credit Union and despite the inclement weather it was fitting that both organisations would form a guard of honour for Paddy’s final journey to the church. The huge turnout for the obsequies bore testimony of the high regard in which the family are held in the area.

He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr Ian Doyle, Kiltown (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Msgr Michael Ryan PP Castlecomer; Fr Tom Corcoran PP Clogh; Fr Dan Carroll PP Danesfort; Fr Willie Hennessy PP Castletown Co Laois; Fr Liam Shore PP Bowdens Court.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Kitty and brother Johnny. Paddy will be sadly missed by his son Michael, daughters Mary and Ann, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Gerry and Pat, grandchildren Orla, Padraig, Clodagh, Áine and Michael, brothers Michael and Jim, sisters Joanie, Sr Anne, Judy, Betty and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.