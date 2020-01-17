Sean Brophy helped to make Durrow a better place

The death took place, peacefully, at his residence in St Fintan’s Terrace on Wednesday January 1, of Sean Brophy.



Husband of the late Maura and predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Martin and sister Eileen.

Deeply regretted by his family, sons Kevin, Terence and Fergal, daughters Eileen and Maeve, sisters Josie and Clyle, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.



A member of a highly respected family in the parish. Sean worked for many years with Coillte until his retirement in 1990 and then became involved with many organisations within the parish.



Sean spent nearly five years as FAS Supervisor in Durrow and his leadership helped to make Durrow a better place. Sean also spent a short time as caretaker of Our Lady Meadow Primary School and part time caretaker of the CYMS.



Sean will be sadly missed by everyone, especially his family and his neighbours. The attendance at his wake and Rosary in Phelan’s Funeral home on Saturday, removal and funeral was a tribute to the high esteem everyone has for Sean and to offer to the Brophy family their heartfelt sympathy. Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery following Requiem Mass. May he rest in peace.