Sean Kelly ran a grocery business in Johnstown for many years

The death occurred at St Luke’s Hospital, of Sean Kelly, Main St, Johnstown, on February 23, 2020.

Sean was the youngest son of the late Tom and Mary Kelly and the last surviving son of the family. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Paddy, Dick, Thomas, Nicholas and Joe and by his sister Maureen. He carried on a grocery business in Johnstown for many years.

He was also a prominent member of a Johnstown Billiards team, which brought honours to the village for many years.



He is survived by his sister Joan, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Sean was laid to rest in the graveyard adjoining the church after requiem mass. May he rest in peace.



