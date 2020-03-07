Fr James Dollard was retired parish priest of Conahy

People in Johnstown and surrounds were saddened to hear of the passing of Fr James Dollard, Johnstown and late of Cullohill.

Fr Dollard died at St Lukes Hospital last week. Retired parish priest of Conahy, he lived near his niece and nephew in Donoughmore since his retirement.



Fr James was born in Cullohill on February 18, 1942 to the late Tommy and Katie Dollard.

Fr James’ wish was to have his funeral in Cullohill Church, where Bishop Farrell and most of the priests of the diocese celebrated his Requiem Mass, after which, he was laid to rest with his parents in Durrow Cemetery.



Sympathy to his brother Stephen, sister in law Mary, niece Ruth and her husband Ashley Palmer, cousins especially Peter and Maureen, relatives, neighbours, friends, former students, parishioners, Bishop Farrell and the priests of the diocese of Ossory.

May he rest in peace in his native Laois.