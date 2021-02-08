Bridget Purcell was 'a kind, gentle lady'

We in the North Kilkenny Branch of the Wheelchair Association would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Maria, our Assistant Treasurer, and to all the Purcell family, Coon on the passing of Bridget at this most sad and difficult time.

A kind, gentle lady, that’s how we could describe Bridget.

She was a member of our branch for over 15 years, and even though she was confined to a wheelchair since she joined us, she carried her illness extremely well and was always so grateful for what we did for her, Bridget even carried out the roll of Chairperson for a number of years, and always did her job very well.

She loved going on the outings, and was always very independent in her own little way, especially the shopping day on the holiday.

She really enjoyed going around the shops in her chair. Holycross and Knock, she really looked forward to so much as well.

Another one of her favourites was the Annual Dinner and raffle.

Bridget was a fantastic fundraiser and very often had two or more winners.

Bridget was laid to rest in St Brigid’s Church, Coon.

All of us in the North Kilkenny Wheelchair Branch are going to miss her company so much.