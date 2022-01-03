Weather advisory: Sleet and ice weather alert issued for Kilkenny tonight

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight
Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory alert for parts of Ireland including Kilkenny from 8pm tonight through until tomorrow morning.
A mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight (Monday night) with a cold airmass following from the north. Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Event: Advisory
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Mon. 03/01 @ 8PM.
Valid to: Tue. 04/01 @ 9AM.
Affected Areas: Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.