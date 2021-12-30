Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30
SOCCER
N FOREST V HUDDERSFIELD
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V BURNLEY
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.45PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UTD
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 7.15PM
DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM, 7.PM
CRICKET
SOUTH AFRICA V INDIA
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31
SOCCER
VALENCIA V ESPANYOL
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 3.15PM
NBA BASKETBALL
76ERS @ NETS
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT
NBA BASKETBALL
SUNS @ CELTICS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
CRICKET
NEW ZELAND V BANGLADESH
BT SPORT3, 9.30PM
NBA BASKETBALL
WARRIORS @ NUGGETS
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT
SATURDAY, JANUARY 1
RUGBY
CONNACHT V MUNSTER
TG4, 5.15PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V LEINSTER
TG4, 7.35PM
SOCCER
WATFORD V SPURS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V MAN CITY
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM, 7PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 2
RUGBY
EDINBURGH V GLASGOW
PREMIER SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
BRENTFORD V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS 1, 2PM
DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM
RUGBY
GLOUCESTER V HARLEQUINS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM
