Saragh's five in a row athletic titles

Congratulations to Moneenroe athlete Saragh Buggy on winning her fifth in a row National Senior Title at Athletics Ireland National Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry recently. Saragh competes in Triple Jump and has dominated the event over the past number of years.



She proved too strong for the field, claiming gold once again. To add to her success, Saragh followed up her gold with a bronze medal in the tightly contested Senior Womens' Long Jump. Saragh competes for her local club St. Abban's. Well done Saragh!