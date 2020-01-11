Golf Notes

KILKENNY

The annual meeting of the joint club will be in the Clubhouse on Thursday (7.30pm).

This is members opportunity to hear about the state of the club and to voice their opinion on all aspects of business.

KEYS: There are a substantial number of keys missing from the gents locker room, 59 in fact.

Members are reminded that the lockers are only for use for the duration of their game and must be emptied after golf/shower. The key should be left in the lock for the next person.

Keys should be returned immediately.

PITCH MARKS: Members have been asked again to find out ‘how to properly repair pitch marks’.

A properly repaired pitch mark should be pushed in from all four sides and flattened with the putter head.

Unfortunately, some members are not doing this correctly. Well done to those doing the job correctly.

COURSE NEWS: A New Year resolution for all - bring a bag of sand-mix with you to repair pitch marks. Rake the bunkers too.

RESULTS: Sunday, Monday, December 29, 30 ladies and gents semi Open 14 hole singles, 1 Michael Fogarty (10/8) 34pts; 2 Philip Tierney (15/12) 33pts; 3 David Walsh (19/15) 31pts; gross, Eddie Power (scr) 30pts; 4 Eamon Brennan (7/5) 29pts (b7); 5 Cormac Hickey (5/4) 29pts.

Cat 15-19 Noel O’Sullivan (20/16) 28pts; Cat 20+ Myles McCabe (29/23) 16pts.

Ladies - 1 Mary Leahy Browne (4) 28pts; 2 Martina Naughton (24) 27pts.

New Year's day four person semi Open four person team, 1 Tommy Buckley, Jerry Rowe (Mt Juliet) Stephen Dawson, Jamie Tenison (Mt Juliet) 74; 2 Alex Dunne, Richie Lowry, Morgan Farrell (both Gowran), Matty Byrne (Mt Juliet) 72 (b7); 3 Derek Kinahan, Sean Byrne, Tommy Walton, Patrick Morris 72

Two's Club - 6th Alex Dunne, Neville Coen, Kevin Hoban; 10th Kevin Cleere, Noel Casey, Derek O’Gorman, B. Walsh (Callan); 15th Francis Wall (Callan), Jim White, 17th. Anthony Cleere, Mick Kinchella, B. Walsh (Callan), Brian Cullen,

Each 'Two' receives €14.15 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday 14 hole singles Stableford, 1 Shane Farrelly (9/7) 33 (b7); 2 Michael Whelan (11/9) 33 (b7); 3 Kieran Hoban (10/8) 33 (b7); gross, Graham Nugent (scr) 30; 4 Oliver Carter (8/6) 33; 5 Thomas Comerford (9/7) 32 (b7).

Category 1 (15-19) Stephen Dawson (15/12) 29; Category 2 (20+) Jimmy Rhatigan (23/18) 27.

Two's Club - 4th Eddie Power; 6th Aidan Phelan, Alan O’Rourke, Kevin Power, Ian Morrissey, Derek O’Gorman; 15th Eddie Power, Morgan Doyle; 17th Norman Williams, Tony Murphy, Aidan Brennan, Colm McMenamin.

Each 'Two' receives €19.30 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday gents Crosscard, 1 Jerry Rowe, Paddy Smee, Michael McCarthy, Richie McEvoy 68pts; 2. Ger Fogarty, Stephen McCormack, Mick O'Flynn, Willie Murphy 67 pts; 3 Mark Shortall, Ollie O'Connor, Pat Collins, Proinnais O'hAilín 66pts; 4 Pat O'Hara, Brian Cullen, Tony Butler, Noel Skehan 65pts; 5 David Dooley, Pat O'Hanlon, Philip O'Neill, Jimmy Rhatigan 64pts (b6).

League Table, round 9, 1 Noel Maher 114; 2. Ben McGarry 111; 3 Pat Hickey 107; 4 Brian Cullen, Rob O'Shea 104; 6 Ronan Morrissey 102; 7 Philip O'Neill 101; 8 Aidan Brennan 99; 9 Willie Murphy, Pat Walsh 96.

The league will continue throughout the crosscard season, the last day of which is scheduled for Saturday, February 29.

Senior gents, January 2, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Morgan Doyle, Eddie Guilfoyle, Eugene Orr, (59+ 4) 63; 2 Rodger Curran, Tom Brett, Tony Joyce, Pat O'Shea 61; 3 Proinnsias O'hAilín, Donie Butler, Joe Ledwidge, John Bracken 60 (b6); 4 Noel Skehan, Willie Leahy, Martin Treacy (56+4) 60 (b3); 5 Billy Burke, Matt Ruth, Michael O'Reilly (56+4) 60 (b6); 6 Pat Collins, Reay Brandon, Brian Keane, Myles McCabe 58; 7 Phillip O'Neill, Martin Murphy, Michael Cody, Michael O'Neill 55.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday, January 9. Play starts at 10.50am. Check-in from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Thursday, January 16 seniors AGM. Members subs €10 for 2020 are now due.

Next month’s diary - Thursday, February 6, senior Captain Brian Keane’s drive-in.

LADIES CLUB: For January and February the ladies competitions are 8 and 13 holes.

ROUND ROBIN: The Round Robin competition this season will be a team event incorporating matchplay and team play.

There will be a maximum of four matches which can be played in conjunction and double up with the weekly competition.

It will be imperative not to give walk overs in matches because it will be your team that will be the victim at the end of the competition.

The sheet for entry is posted on the ladies notice board. The closing deadline is Friday, January 31 .

Matches can commence in the first week in February and will run up to Friday, March 20.

Teams, where possible, will include an A, B, C/D player. The club asked ladies to participate as it will form basic training for the forthcoming matchplay season.

RESULTS: Senior ladies, January 2, 1 Edith Ogilvie, Margaret Harmer, Teresa Brandon 30pts; 2 Pat Walsh, Celine O’Sullivan, Anne B Murphy 28pts.

The next senior ladies competition is on Thursday. Check-in before 9.20am for 9.30am tee off.

The senior ladies AGM will be held after golf on Thursday, January 16.

BRIDGE: The weekly Bridge sessions resumed on Monday and will continue each Monday at 7.30pm.

SNOOKER: There are three players through to the quarter-finals of the Patrick Wall memorial singles - Derek Kinahan, Graham Nugent and Andy Melay.

Players in the five other second round games should complete them this week.

The entry sheet for the doubles championship will be displayed, from Wednesday. The draw will be held in two weeks time.

It is intended to have both championships completed by early March, in time for the first golf presentation. Entry for the doubles is €12 per pair. The doubles and singles entries can be left in to the bar.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7.46 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.46 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.22pm senior gents, 1.30 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 7.38 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 7.38 to 8.58am members time, 9.06 to 9.38am ladies and gents 13 hole competition, 9.46 to 10.34am visitors, 11.30am to 1.22pm gents crosscard, 1.30 to 1.46pm ladies crosscard; Sunday, 8.42am to 1.38pm ladies and gents competition; Monday, 7.38 to 8.58am members time, 9.06am to 12.02pm SE. Junior Alliance, 12.10 to 12.50pm gents 13 hole competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Tuesday, 7.38 to 8.42am members time, 8.50 to 10.02am ladies 13 hole, 10.10 to 10.34am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 10.42 to 10.58am Ladies Into Golf, 12.18 to 1.30pm ladies 13 holes, 1.38 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, January 15, 7.38 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

CASTLECOMER

A number of interesting stats have emerged from the Winter Team League at Castlecomer GC.

With four rounds played to date the leaders, Team A, have averaged 29 points per player per round while Team B, who are at the foot of the table, have averaged 27 points.

The clear message for the second half of the league is that every team is in with a serious chance of making the four team final in February. A second stat to emerge is that of the 144 posted scores 31 scores have equalled or bettered 30 points. This figure equates to 21.5%.

The league’s outstanding score has been that of John Lacey with 36 points. Each team’s top scorer to date is: Team A Tom Mooney, 34pts; Team B Pat Haughton, 33pts; Team C Tom Peterson, 33pts; Team D Pat Graham, 32pts; Team E Gerry Irwin, 31pts; Team F Brendan Dooley and James Daly, 30pts; Team G John Lacey, 36pts; Team H Matt Dooley and Marty O’Shea, 31pts.

The league table reads: 1 Team A, 464pts; 2 Team C, 463pts; 3 Team G, 457pts; 4 Team I, 454pts; 5 Team H, 452pts; 6 Team F, 443pts; 7 Team D, 442pts; 8 Team E, 438pts; 9 Team B, 435pts.

The top three teams qualify automatically for the final but will be joined by the wildcard team from the last round - last year the wildcard team won the final. With the teams’ top four scores counting in the league, the final is a different proposition altogether with the top seven scores counting.

SINGLES: Results, men’s winter 14-hole singles competition, January 5: 1 Liam Mooney, 35pts (b6); 2 Brian Dermody, 35pts; gross Jason Brennan (3), 30pts; 3 Thomas Breen (16), 34pts (b7); 4 Michael Manogue (13), 34pts; 5 Andy Cleere (12), 33pts (b7); 6 Luke Peterson (22), 33pts (b6).

GREENS: Players are reminded to repair plug marks on the greens.

DRAW: A great crowd attended the annual fundraising draw. There was a great atmosphere, with all enjoying good company, fine finger food and excellent music.

Draw results: 1 Emma and Phil Dowling (€1,000), 2 Tom Teehan (€500), 3 Honoria Fogarty (€250), 4 Patrick Cahill (€100), 5 Jake Connery (€100), 6 Emma Walsh (€100), 7 Caroline Holohan (€100), 8 Mary Butler (€100), 9 Luke Connery (€100), 10 Olivia Donnelly (€100). Sellers Prize: Seán Mansfield (€100).

Raffle: 1 Tommy O’Neill, 2 Michael O’Neill (Oakwood), 3 Liam Mooney, 4 Helen Dunne, 5 Eamonn Breen, 6 Ann Ring.



GOWRAN PARK

Gowran Park GC have launched their club raffle for 2020. All proceeds from the raffle will be invested in the development of the golf course.

Tickets are available from all committee members or in the golf office. The draw will take place on Sunday, February 23 to coincide with Captain’s drive-in.

Among the prizes up for grabs are a free full and half subscriptions for 2021, green fees, tickets for the Irish Open and fourballs at Tramore, Carrick-on-Suir and Rathdowney.

MEMBERS: The club welcomes all new members who joined over the last few weeks.

LADIES: Results, ladies weekly nine-hole competition: 1 Hilary Dick (15), 15pts; 2 Aisling Costelloe (14), 14pts.

Team C holds a narrow lead in the Kathleen Whitehead League. With 505 points they are 10 clear of Team B in second place. With six weeks of action remaining it’s still all to play for in the competition.

The Squirrels Alliance was played in Tulfarris recently, with 40 ladies playing the 12-hole competition. Member Ann Farrell was among the winners.

GOLDEN: Results, Golden Golfers’ 11-hole scramble, January 3: 1 Tony Dunne (8), Maura Coe (19), Mick Dobbyn (25), 34.8 nett c/b; 2 Tommy Bolger (13), Peadar Nolan (20), Noreen Bookle (29), 34.8 nett; 3 John Greene (19), Pat Roche (18), Jos Holden (32), 35.1 nett; 4 Mick Bolger (16), David Bambrick (18), Mary Cotterill (27), 35.9 nett.

WINTER: The Winter Series, which is open to members and non-members, continues tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday with qualifier over 18 holes. Online booking available or contact the office for timesheet.

Every week the top three, plus equals, will qualify for final of the Winter Series, which will be held at the end of March.

BORRIS

Results, open 18-hole singles stableford, January 5: 1 Nicholas Walsh (8, Kilkenny), 41pts; 2 Brendan Kiernan (11), 40pts; 3 Joe O’Neill (11), 39pts; 4 Joe Malone (17), 38pts; 5 Pat McGrath (13), 37pts.

TEAM: Results, two-person 16-hole team event: 1 Michael Cowman (14) & John Byrne (16), 55pts; 2 Jim White (8, Kilkenny) & Seamus Burke (22, Callan), 54pts; 3 Ronnie Rowan (8) & Joe Dillon (16), 53pts.

SINGLES: Results, nine-hole singles: 1 Sean Hanafin (14), 22pts; 2 Michael Cowman (14), 21pts (L6); 3 Justin Manning (12), 21pts.