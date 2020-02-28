Double delight for thirds

LEINSTER LADIES HOCKEY LEAGUE DIVISION 13 - KILKENNY THIRDS 4; WEXFORD SECONDS 1

The Kilkenny Ladies Thirds enjoyed a comfortable League win over their near neighbours Wexford on Saturday in Enniscorthy.

The opening quarter was an evenly matched affair, but once the Kilkenny midfield of Barbara van Rooyen, Eva O’Donnell and Sarah Scobie began to dominate possession they took control. Allison Caldbeck was on hand in the D to convert Kilkenny’s first score of the match.



Kilkenny moved up through the gears in the second quarter, Caldbeck netting her second goal. After some great play Sarah Scobie rose the ball over the Wexford goalkeeper to make it 3-0 at half-time.

The third quarter saw Kilkenny continue to push forward. They were rewarded with a number of short corners, but could not convert them.

Wexford pulled a goal back in the final quarter after some great play down the left wing.

They pressed for more goals, but Julia Patterson, Ciara Fischer, Judith Allen and Anna Patterson stood strong in the Kilkenny defence.

The visitors wrapped up the spoils late on when Emma D’Arcy made a lovely run up the left wing and delivered a pinpoint accurate cross.

Aisling Byrne sent it across the goalkeeper to Allison Caldbeck, who was on hand to push it past the outreached grasp of the ’keeper to complete her hat trick.

It was a good win for Kilkenny, who now play Carlow Seconds in another local derby on Saturday.

Kilkenny Thirds: Laura Lanigan (c), Anna Patterson, Judith Allen, Ciara Fischer, Julia Patterson, Eva O’Donnell, Barbara van Rooyen, Sarah Scobie, Emma D’Arcy, Allison Caldbeck and Aisling Byrne.

LEINSTER LADIES HOCKEY LEAGUE DIVISION 13 - KILKENNY THIRDS 6; WESTON THIRDS 1

The Wexford result followed hot on the heels of a big win over Weston on Thursday.

The game, rearranged after the original fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch, was a physical match.

Allison Caldbeck opened the scoring for Kilkenny, Kathy Walsh grabbing a second after Weston had replied.

The second quarter saw Kilkenny pick up the pace. After some sustained Kilkenny pressure, Emma Shepard intercepted a Weston ball in midfield and headed for the D where she was one on one with the goalkeeper.

She calmly crossed to Allison Caldbeck, who added the cool finish.

In the final quarter, Kathy Walsh went on a zippy run up the wing which ended up with the ball in the goal again.

It only got better for the Kilkenny girls after good play from Aisling Carey saw the ball sent in to Julia Patterson who calmly slotted it to the net.

Kathy Walsh, who put in a fine player of the match performance scored again to complete her hat trick.

Weston went back on the attack but strong defensive play from Anna Patterson, Ciara Fisher, Laura Lanigan, Judith Allen and goalkeeper Doireann McCurdy kept them at bay.

Thanks went to umpires Julie Purcell and Andrea Parr, who braved the cold to officiate the match.

Kilkenny Thirds: Doireann McCurdy, Anna Patterson, Ciara Fischer, Judith Allen, Laura Lanigan (c), Allison Caldbeck, Barbara van Rooyen, Catriona Twomey, Julia Patterson Sophie Cunningham, Kathy Walsh, Emma Shepard, Aisling Carey.