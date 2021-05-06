Minor and Under 20 County teams set to return to training

The GAA has informed counties that minor and U20 intercounty training may resume on Monday May 10.

A number of competitions from the 2020 season still need to be completed including minor football and hurling as well as the All-Ireland Under 20 Hurling Final.

Croke Park has said that fixtures will be released in the coming weeks with games expected to return once the Leaving Certificate is completed at the end of June.

The moves applies to 2021 teams and those still in the 2020 competitions.

As well as that Inter-county senior teams have been given the go-ahead for an immediate return to playing challenge matches.

The Government previously stated that counties could arrange challenges from next Monday the same date inter-county travel is permitted.