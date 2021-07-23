Search our Archive

23/07/2021

History made as Louise takes over the helm at Highview Athletic in Graignamanagh

Important year ahead for club with new development planned

Kilkenny News

The women who will lead Highview Athletic into a bright future - Judy Bolger (children's welfare officer), Louise Doyle (chairperson), Natasha Cullen (secretary)

It was a historical day for Graignamanagh's Highview Athletic when the club’s annual meeting was held recently.

For the first time in the Kilkenny & District League club’s existence, a woman was appointed to the position of Chairperson.

In what all in the club hope will be one of the most important years in its history with the planned facility development, Highview were delighted to announce and welcome Louise Doyle as the new chairperson - all in the club are hugely excited to see her driving the club forward in the way they know she can.

Louise has worked tirelessly over the past two years in her role as secretary across many different areas but notably in compiling and submitting a number grant applications which will be the backbone for future plans. The new chairperson and other newly appointed officers are wished the very best of luck for the future.

The meeting was a great success, with some new appointments coming through to take the club forward.

If anyone is interested in joining the committee, please contact Natasha Cullen with expressions of interest and the role they would like to carry out.

Elected were: Louise Doyle, chairperson; Natasha Cullen, secretary; Mark Bolger, treasurer; Brendan Savage, schoolboys’ secretary, Judy Bolger, children’s welfare officer.

