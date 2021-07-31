Kilkenny remain unchanged for All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship clash with Galway

Kilkenny's Katie Nolan
Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling has kept faith with the same 15 for this afternoon's All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 3 clash with Galway.
After a disappointing performance against Westmeath, the defending League and All-Ireland champions will be looking for an improved performance as they face off with Galway for the third year in a row.
Both Kilkenny and Galway are unbeaten heading into the clash in Callan with the winners having an opportunity to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final.
Before the senior clash gets underway the Kilkenny Intermediate side face off with Kildare at the same venue in a must win game having fallen to Anrim last weekend.
The Intermediate game throws-in at 1.00pm before the Senior clash takes centre stage at 5.00pm
Kilkenny team to face Galway: Emma Kavanagh; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Davina Tobin; Kellyann Doyle, Meighan Farrell, Miriam Bambrick; Niamh Deely, Grace Walsh; Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Steffi Fitzgerald, Aoife Doyle, Miriam Walsh, Katie Nolan.
More News
John West Féile Ambassador and Kilkenny Camogie player Denise Gaule in attendance at the launch of John West Féile, 2021 at Croke Park. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.