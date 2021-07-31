Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Kilkenny remain unchanged for All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship clash with Galway

Robert Cribbin

Reporter: Robert Cribbin

Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling has kept faith with the same 15 for this afternoon's All-Ireland Senior  Championship Group 3 clash with Galway.

After a disappointing performance against Westmeath, the defending League and All-Ireland champions will be looking for an improved performance as they face off with Galway for the third year in a row.

Both Kilkenny and Galway are unbeaten heading into the clash in Callan with the winners having an opportunity to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final.

Before the senior clash gets underway the Kilkenny Intermediate side face off with Kildare at the same venue in a must win game having fallen to Anrim last weekend.

The Intermediate game throws-in at 1.00pm before the Senior clash takes centre stage at 5.00pm

Kilkenny team to face Galway: Emma Kavanagh; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Davina Tobin; Kellyann Doyle, Meighan Farrell, Miriam Bambrick; Niamh Deely, Grace Walsh; Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Steffi Fitzgerald, Aoife Doyle, Miriam Walsh, Katie Nolan.

