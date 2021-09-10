Busy time on Tennis courts as Open Week action begins

Saturday evening brought out some of the finest players in Kilkenny Tennis Club as the finals of the Ceramica Mixed doubles tournament took place.

The popular competition ran over the summer months from the middle of June and enabled members to play competitive tennis throughout the holiday time. Thanks must go to John and Mary Barry who kindly sponsored the tournament

Results

Section 7 - Niamh Moore and Avril Ryan beat John Quane and Niamh O’Hehir.

Section 6 - Thomas Hession and Aine Hennessy beat Eoin O’Shea and Orla Kelly.

Section 5 - Colin Keating and Sarah O’Sullivan beat Owen Brennan and Finnuala Bolger.

Section 4 - Bob Deevy and Catriona Condon beat Jamie Prins and Afric Bolger.

Section 3 - Ronan Grace and Sarah Bateman beat Zane Everard and Sue Keoghan.

Section 2 - Benny O’Regan and Jill Roberts beat Tom Brennan and Claire Roberts.

Section 1 - Brian Reidy and Sheila Walsh beat Jack Byre and Roisin Dunphy.

Congrats to all the finalists and the 200 players who enjoyed the competition.

OPEN WEEK

The ever popular Open Week started on what was a busy weekend for tennis in the club in Archersfield.

The first weekend of the Mabel Cahill Open was a great success, where two ful days of play scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Rena O’Connor and Ed Walsh have been busy behind the scenes scheduling and organising the run of play. Play started at 9am on Saturday, with the last of the weekend matches finished early on Monday morning!

In tandem with the US Open in Flushing Meadows, play will continue throughout the week, culminating on Saturday, where the winners will be crowned following their final matches.

ISE Forest and Garden have sponsored this tournament which sees 339 players take to the courts during the week.

Following from the disappointment of not hosting and Open week last year, it has been heartening to see so many local members and fellow club members from around the country travel to enjoy the facilities in Kilkenny.