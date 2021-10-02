Search

02/10/2021

Kilkenny man Darren O'Neill fights for Irish Boxing glory

Kilkenny man Darren O'Neill fights for Irish Boxing glory

Darren O'Neill

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Paulstown's Darren O'Neill will fight in the final of the Irish National Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin tonight.

The former Olympian will face off with Faolain Rahill of DCU in the 86kg category as he hopes to add another national crown to his name.

O'Neill has only had one bout thus far where he defeated Kane Tucker of Belfast by split decision in the Quarter-Finals before being given a walkover in the last four.

O'Neill will have the opportunity to claim a seventh Irish title in his career and the 36 year old will be doing all he can to achieve that after sitting out from the sport for the last few years.

The finals night will be broadcast of TG4 where coverage begins at 7.15pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media