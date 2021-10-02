Kilkenny man Darren O'Neill fights for Irish Boxing glory

Darren O'Neill
Paulstown's Darren O'Neill will fight in the final of the Irish National Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin tonight.
The former Olympian will face off with Faolain Rahill of DCU in the 86kg category as he hopes to add another national crown to his name.
O'Neill has only had one bout thus far where he defeated Kane Tucker of Belfast by split decision in the Quarter-Finals before being given a walkover in the last four.
O'Neill will have the opportunity to claim a seventh Irish title in his career and the 36 year old will be doing all he can to achieve that after sitting out from the sport for the last few years.
The finals night will be broadcast of TG4 where coverage begins at 7.15pm.
Harry Shine will be a focal point of attack for the Dicksboro minor hurlers, but Tullogher-Rosbercon will be ready to give their all in the county Roinn A final at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.