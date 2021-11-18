Two Kilkenny players in running for 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards

Two Kilkenny players are in the running for honours in the 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, December 1.

The awards will celebrate what has been a thoroughly entertaining campaign, which will finish this Sunday with the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final. The main award categories, to be revealed at the ceremony, include Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year.

Karen Duggan (Piltown) and Ellen Molloy (Inistioge) have been nominated in the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year categories respectively, after both won awards last year.

Also, this year, there will be awards for Team of the Year (made up of the best 11 players), Golden Boot, Golden Gloves, as well as EA SPORTS Women's Under-19 & Under-17 Player of the Year.

Voting for the Awards took in the views of players, managers, scouts, members of the media and League administrators.

Here are the nominees for the main awards:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Graham Kelly (DLR Waves)

James O'Callaghan (Peamount United)

Noel King (Shelbourne)