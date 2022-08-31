Iverk Show makes triumphant return!

After two years of pandemic cancellations and delays, the Iverk Agricultural Show made a triumphant return at the weekend.
Record crowds flocked to Piltown in south Kilkenny, on Saturday, to meet old friends and enjoy 'all the fun of the fair.'
Local photographer Joe Cashin was there on the day, and he walked the length and breadth of the showgrounds to make a wonderful pictorial record. Check out our gallery - you never know who you might spot!
Click 'NEXT' to scroll through the photographs.
Liam, Tadgh and Cathal Kinsella were framed at the Iverk Show!
