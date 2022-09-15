Pictures: 2022 Ploughing Championships is launched!

It's back! After what feels like a very long time, the National Ploughing Championships will take place again this year!
The biggest days out in Ireland this year were launched this week - check out all the excitement from launch day!
Click 'NEXT' to see lots more photographs!
Celia Holman-Lee models Eva, Jessica and Ashling on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held the 20th, 21st & 22nd September. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Deputy John McGuinness, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr Mick Delaney, Joe Reidy and Minister Michael McGrath meet to discuss Budget 2023
Laurie Grace, Chairman, James Hoban Society of Ireland; Colum O'Riordan, CEO, Irish Architectural Archive; Denis Bergin, Honorary Director, The James Hoban Societies of Ireland and the United States
Kilkenny's Butler Gallery will be running a dementia friendly event next week on Tuesday September 20, 2022 Photo: Evelyn McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.