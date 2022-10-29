Pictures: Graduation for Kilkenny apprentices!

362 apprentices from Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford graduated at a special ceremony in Kilkenny recently.
All photographs by Harry Reid.
Click 'NEXT' to see some of the local graduates and scroll down to read more!
Metal Fabrication Graduate Apprentice Sean Coogan (centre), from Castlecomer, who works for Dunreidy Engineering in Kilkenny, is pictured with members of his family, including his mother, Mary Coogan (left), and granny Delia Brennan (right), following his graduation at the National Apprenticeship Awards 2022 for the south-east region at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny. The event was hosted by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) for the region and supported by SOLAS, Tipperary ETB, and Waterford and Wexford ETB. Sean is also a nominee for the inaugural Generation Apprenticeship Apprentice of the Year Awards, taking place in Dublin this month. Also pictured are Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan, TD and Director of the National Apprenticeship Office Dr Mary-Liz Trant
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.