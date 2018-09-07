A well-finished home in Kildalton with plenty of living space

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to bring to the market this delightful family home in a mature setting on circa .76 Acre / 0.31 hectares of landscaped private gardens.

The property is located close to Kildalton College on the outskirts of Pilltown village, Co. Kilkenny 39km from Kilkenny City and 22km to Waterford City.

The current owners purchased the bungalow in 2008 and completely refurbished and extended it to create a magnificent B- rated family home. This stunning property will appeal to buyers looking for a premium home in a sought after country location.

The property is approached by sweeping brick entrance piers with high wooden gates. A tarmacadam driveway leads to the front of the house where there is extensive parking for several cars. The house links seamlessly with the gardens and pleasure grounds, this being exemplified not only by the abundance of windows offering a plenitude of sunlight, but also the French doors from the living room and the second set of double door from the entrance hall to the rear garden and patio area.

The bright and well-designed layout comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, living room, family room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and office/study with access to an open side porch. The bedrooms are in the left wing located off the entrance hall and comprise of four large double bedrooms, all complete with en-suites and three with their own dressing rooms.

Piltown is a charming and small village in Co. Kilkenny and is situated 7.7km from Carrick-on-Suir town centre, 21km from Waterford city and 39.6km from Kilkenny city. The property is located beside Piltown National School and is also convenient for Comeragh College and The Christian Brothers Secondary Schools in nearby Carrick-on-Suir. The town of Clonmel is within close proximity of the property. Shannon Airport is 133km, Cork Airport is 129km and Dublin Airport is 165km away. Viewing is highly recommended.

The guide price for the property is €495,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing call John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery on 086 2324941