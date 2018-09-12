Kilkenny Property Watch: A family home in a sought after location on the outskirts of city

51 Talbot’s Court is a substantial 3 bed semi-detached residence located in an exclusive and sought-after development just off Freshford Road.

The property is located close to St Luke’s General Hospital and within 1.5 kilometre of Kilkenny City Centre.

This home has been maintained to a very high standard and will be of strong interest to buyers looking for a home in walk-in condition. The accommodation at ground level comprises; entrance hall, guest wc, living room, open plan kitchen/dining room.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three spacious bedrooms (main with en-suite) and family bathroom.

The property has one designated parking space while there is also ample unallocated parking in the development. A side gate gives access to the rear of the property.

Major Selling Point

The sunny landscaped rear garden is undoubtedly a major selling point and comes complete with a large paved patio area which is ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

A neat lawn is bordered by mature specimen trees, wall plants and shrubs and offering great privacy and seclusion.

Talbot’s Court is convenient to a number of primary schools and many secondary schools. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and maany bars and restaurants to choose from.

For more information contact 056-7721904.