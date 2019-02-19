Iconic Carlton Ballroom to be sold by public auction

One of Kilkenny’s most famous landmark properties, the Carlton Ballroom is being put up for sale by public auction in the Club House Hotel on March 1 (unless previously sold).

The Carlton Ballroom hasn’t operated as an actual dance hall for over a decade, but many Kilkenny couples had their first dance in this famous city centre function room over the years and has hosted several legendary bands in bygone days.

Last year the ballroom was brought back to life during the Kilkenny Arts Festival when it was used as a venue to host a stunningly beautiful dance performance.

Auctioneer Seamus Callanan, who is handling the sale, says the sale of this much-loved property has generated a great deal of interest already.

Strategic Position

Mr Callanan said that the great city centre location just 50 yards off High Street, and strategic position between Colliers Lane and Chapel Lane makes it an extremely attractive proposition for a shrewd investor/developer.

The building extends to approximately 6,500 square feet of covered space and is in extremely good condition, complete with the original maple dance floor/stage and other facilities.

Callanan Auctioneers stated that the ballroom is being offered at a realistic reserve price, and any interested parties can view it by arrangement by phoning 087-2423944.