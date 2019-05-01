Kilkenny Property Watch: Madigan's Lock has plenty to offer

Madigan’s Lock,

Baunmore,

Johnstown,

Co Kilkenny

E41 P820

A traditional three-bed countryside cottage on approximately 4.5 acres is on the market and offers potential buyers a home in turnkey condition with an abundance of potential.

“Madigan’s Lock” was built in the 1800s and completely refurbished in 2000s. This home offers bright, spacious and light-filled accommodation throughout.

This property is located only a 30-minute drive from Kilkenny City and is five minutes from the M8 Motorway. This attractive home needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated.

The guide price is €235,000. BER rating is G.

For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Ella Dunphy at DNG Ella Dunphy on 056-7786000.