Kilkenny Property Watch: Madigan's Lock has plenty to offer
Madigan’s Lock,
Baunmore,
Johnstown,
Co Kilkenny
E41 P820
A traditional three-bed countryside cottage on approximately 4.5 acres is on the market and offers potential buyers a home in turnkey condition with an abundance of potential.
“Madigan’s Lock” was built in the 1800s and completely refurbished in 2000s. This home offers bright, spacious and light-filled accommodation throughout.
This property is located only a 30-minute drive from Kilkenny City and is five minutes from the M8 Motorway. This attractive home needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated.
The guide price is €235,000. BER rating is G.
For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Ella Dunphy at DNG Ella Dunphy on 056-7786000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on