Kilkenny Property Watch: Compact living close to the city centre

1 Talbot Place,

Lakeside,

Kilkenny

R95 V4D7



This is a beautifully presented three bedroom two-storey end of terrace property on a corner site, not overlooked with parking outside the door.

The accommodation includes an entrance hallway, kitchen-dining room, sitting room and toilet on the ground floor with three bedrooms, and one ensuite and bathroom on the first floor.

The kitchen has a tiled floor, units at floor and eye level and includes a Belling oven, four ring hob and extractor fan, built-in microwave and integrated fridge freezer.

The sitting room has solid timber flooring, a marble fireplace with timber surround and a patio door leading out to walled in private garden and decking area.

The property is on the market with Pat Gannon Auctioneer and has a guide price of €208,000.

Excellent Condition

According to the selling agent the property has been beautifully maintained and in excellent condition and boasts built-in wardrobes in two bedrooms.

1 Talbot Place is located within walking distance of city and all amenities. The house is located in a popular housing estate and was built in 2005. The size of the property measures 82.76 metres² and 890.82 square feet. The BER rating is C2.

The sale is to include all fixtures and fittings.

The property is located in the Lakeside development and has gas-fired central heating and double glazed windows.

For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Pat Gannon Auctioneer 056-7723298.