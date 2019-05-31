Kilkenny Property Watch: Ballyvalden Manor is a beautiful country residence

Ballyvalden Manor,

Ballinavalley,

Paulstown,

Co Kilkenny.

R95 H97WA



A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a substantial five bedroomed detached family home on a picturesque site and with ten acres of land is on the market.

The property which features a first floor sun room captures sweeping views of Mount Leinster and the alluring rural countryside that surrounds this magnificent property.

This unique family home offers large beautifully -proportioned accommodation utilising space and light and is meticulously constructed throughout.

Ballyvalden Manor is an attractive modern Georgian style residence. Situated in the verdant Kilkenny countryside, the property enjoys a delightful setting amongst ten acres of quality land.

Delightful Setting

Ballyvalden Manor has all the basics required to create a wonderful family home in a delightful rural setting, offering a lifestyle which is increasingly hard to find.

The house is accessed via a 350-metre drive with paddocks either side, across a bridge over the beautiful Monefelim River, a tributary of the Barrow which ebbs delicately through Ballyvalden Manor estate.

The drive widening to a gravelled forecourt provides extensive parking. The lands, are primarily to the front and side of the property and offer good quality grazing land.

This attractive, modern style Georgian residence has an impressive BER A energy rating. The house enjoys a totally private setting amongst 10 acres of good quality land. The rural location has good access to both road and rail networks and there are a wealth of amenities within a 20km radius.

Ballyvalden Manor falls within the catchment area of Clara/Gowran and Paulstown which offer excellent schools and sports clubs.

For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Fran Grincell Properties on 087 – 8531850.

The property has a guide price of €850,000.