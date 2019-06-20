Kilkenny Property Watch: Office for lease on the outskirts of Kilkenny City

Desart House

New Street

Kilkenny

Desart House is a modern office business centre comprising of purpose built self-contained office suites in a variety of sizes.

These are aimed at professional users looking for high quality space. Internally ,the design offers flexibility of use with raised access floors and ‘ready to receive’ fitting out for cellular or open plan layouts.

Visually striking, the building features extensive use of glass with zinc cladding to elevations.

The high design specification offers high insulation standards and maintenance free exteriors.

The units have been designed to keep running

costs low and environmental impact at a minimum.

Features include two fully fitted units ( 2,100 square feet and 1,500 square feet).

There is also a kitchen area, staff rooms and toilets. There are also aised access floors with a glass and zinc exterior finish and an elevator.

Furthermore there is key coded security access and high specification windows and doors.

This is an extremely low maintenance building.

There is generous parking with a multi-story car park in the immediate locality.

There is also high speed broadband in the area and the location offers easy and fast access to Kilkenny city centre.

Neighbouring units are currently occupied by Fresenius Medical Care, Kilkenny County Childcare Committee, Kilkenny Area Supported Employment, a local constituency office and a medical centre - dialysis suite.

The BER rating is G and the price is available on application.

For more information contact Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000.