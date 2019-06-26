Kilkenny Property Watch: Edwardian Period Residence with self contained coach house – “Boston Villa”

This is a very fine imposing detached Edwardian home which is sited on 1½ acres of

manicured gardens fronting on to the Tullaroan/Kilkenny Road, on the outskirts of

Tullaroan village and within easy access to all services and amenities, just 14 km from

Kilkenny city. The property provides for all modern conveniences but is still full of

charm and character and has retained all of its original ‘Old Worlde’ features, on a

private mature site. A self-contained Coach House with a separate access from the

road suggests great potential to develop. The property is located fronting onto the

Tullaroan/Kilkenny Road, on the edge of Tullaroan Village approximately 14km from

Kilkenny. This is a lovely country location within easy walking distance to essential

services such as shop, church, school and pub but only a short drive to Kilkenny’s

Medieval City. Tullaroan provides essential services with Freshford, Johnstown and

all routes and arteries within easy access. ‘Boston Villa’ is a very fine seven bay two

storey Edwardian House built in 1906 to a very fine standard and a good example of a

fine period residence.The property is set back from the road on its own grounds with

rock face cut limestone boundary walls and a very fine wrought iron gateway. The

property has an abundance of light filled accommodation which is enhanced by 9ft

Ceilings throughout and has been well maintained and decorated by its present owner

who is downsizing. It is approached from the road via a very impressive stone

entrance and cast iron gates which allow access to this very fine detached residence.

Its spacious entrance hallway with 3 well-proportioned reception rooms, kitchen,

dining room, sunroom and utility all in good condition are complimented by 4

bedrooms (2 bathrooms) on the first floor. A two bedroomed Coach House is also

located on the site and may be included in the sale. It would make an ideal Granny

Flat/Studio, Air B&B etc., and has its own entrance, gardens and services. The

property is sited on approximately 1½ acre of beautifully mature and manicured lawns

and gardens with raised flower beds and patio areas. A poly tunnel and small paddock

are sited to the side of the property which is bounded by some lovely mature trees.

BER Exempt. Full details from sole selling agents Donohoe Town & Country 056 777

0400.