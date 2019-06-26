Kilkenny Property Watch: Edwardian Period Residence with self contained coach house – “Boston Villa”
This is a very fine imposing detached Edwardian home which is sited on 1½ acres of
manicured gardens fronting on to the Tullaroan/Kilkenny Road, on the outskirts of
Tullaroan village and within easy access to all services and amenities, just 14 km from
Kilkenny city. The property provides for all modern conveniences but is still full of
charm and character and has retained all of its original ‘Old Worlde’ features, on a
private mature site. A self-contained Coach House with a separate access from the
road suggests great potential to develop. The property is located fronting onto the
Tullaroan/Kilkenny Road, on the edge of Tullaroan Village approximately 14km from
Kilkenny. This is a lovely country location within easy walking distance to essential
services such as shop, church, school and pub but only a short drive to Kilkenny’s
Medieval City. Tullaroan provides essential services with Freshford, Johnstown and
all routes and arteries within easy access. ‘Boston Villa’ is a very fine seven bay two
storey Edwardian House built in 1906 to a very fine standard and a good example of a
fine period residence.The property is set back from the road on its own grounds with
rock face cut limestone boundary walls and a very fine wrought iron gateway. The
property has an abundance of light filled accommodation which is enhanced by 9ft
Ceilings throughout and has been well maintained and decorated by its present owner
who is downsizing. It is approached from the road via a very impressive stone
entrance and cast iron gates which allow access to this very fine detached residence.
Its spacious entrance hallway with 3 well-proportioned reception rooms, kitchen,
dining room, sunroom and utility all in good condition are complimented by 4
bedrooms (2 bathrooms) on the first floor. A two bedroomed Coach House is also
located on the site and may be included in the sale. It would make an ideal Granny
Flat/Studio, Air B&B etc., and has its own entrance, gardens and services. The
property is sited on approximately 1½ acre of beautifully mature and manicured lawns
and gardens with raised flower beds and patio areas. A poly tunnel and small paddock
are sited to the side of the property which is bounded by some lovely mature trees.
BER Exempt. Full details from sole selling agents Donohoe Town & Country 056 777
0400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on