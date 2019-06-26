Kilkenny Property Watch: "Hillview" arrives in one of the most sought after locations on Waterford Road
“Hillview” arrives to the market as a 5 bedroom detached home in a peaceful
beautifully position in one of Kilkenny most sought after locations on the
Waterford Road just off the N10. Benefitting from a generously sized secluded
south facing rear garden not overlooked, the property enjoys bright and well
laid out accommodation with the potential to extend subject to Full Planning
Permission. This attractive home is within walking distance of Kilkenny City
Centre, Ring Road, Loughboy, Supervalu and the Watershed as well as a selection
of great schools and amenities. “Hillview” offers an excellent opportunity for
many purchaser types from first time buyers, to a growing family seeking to
acquire that extra space they need or for an investor looking for a strong
rental return. Viewing is highly advised to truly appreciate the space and
location on offer.
Guide Price €385,000 BER D2
Contcat Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy 056 7786000
