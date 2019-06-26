Kilkenny Property Watch: "Hillview" arrives in one of the most sought after locations on Waterford Road

“Hillview” arrives to the market as a 5 bedroom detached home in a peaceful

beautifully position in one of Kilkenny most sought after locations on the

Waterford Road just off the N10. Benefitting from a generously sized secluded

south facing rear garden not overlooked, the property enjoys bright and well

laid out accommodation with the potential to extend subject to Full Planning

Permission. This attractive home is within walking distance of Kilkenny City

Centre, Ring Road, Loughboy, Supervalu and the Watershed as well as a selection

of great schools and amenities. “Hillview” offers an excellent opportunity for

many purchaser types from first time buyers, to a growing family seeking to

acquire that extra space they need or for an investor looking for a strong

rental return. Viewing is highly advised to truly appreciate the space and

location on offer.

Guide Price €385,000 BER D2

Contcat Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy 056 7786000