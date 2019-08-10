Kilkenny Property Watch: Spacious home which is ideal for families

Ballydowel Little

Rathmoyle

Co. Kilkenny

R95 AP95.

Set on c. 2 acres of manicured grounds, this hugely impressive detached five bedroom home is simply perfect for families looking to live within 15 min of Kilkenny City.

This home is full of natural light and boasts generously proportioned accommodation throughout including multiple reception rooms and the option of self-containing a section of the house for guests or family. With a recently updated interior, landscaped gardens and panoramic countryside views in a private location, this superb family home offers the perfect blend of comfortable living space and functionality.

The sweeping tree-lined avenue and large garage add the finishing touches to this exceptionally

attractive home.

The Guide Price is €450,000 and BER rating is C1.



Viewing is a must and by appointment only with sole selling agent DNG Ella Dunphy 056 7786000