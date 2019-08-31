Kilkenny Property Watch: A spacious residence with panoramic views of rolling countryside

Heather Grove

Ballykenna

Tullogher

Co. Kilkenny

X91 W0F6

Heather Grove is a property of distinction and comes to the market as a magnificent four-bedroom residence boasting many features and tastefully presented throughout. This remarkable home benefits from large private south facing gardens laid out in a manicured lawn with mature shrubbery ideal for family space. There is also a large block-built garage, providing ample storage all overlooking incredible panoramic views of rolling countryside. The property benefits from additional recreational room with office space and impressive sunroom. Upon entering the property, it is evident that it offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation throughout.

Viewing is strongly recommended to fully appreciate what Heather Grove has to offer!

The Guide Price is € 380,000 and the BER rating is B1.

For further details contact Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000.



