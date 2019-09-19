Kilkenny Property Watch: An excellent balance of family living and entertaining space

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to bring to the market this delightful family home enjoying a magnificent setting on circa 0.77 Acre/0.31 Hectares of landscaped gardens.

The property is located close to the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a peaceful countryside setting near the village of St Mullins.

Built in 2009, this unique Architect designed home has a traditional country style atmosphere and with many examples of bespoke aspects of design that stand out.

With its excellent balance of family living and entertaining space that blends into each other, the residence is full of

light and space and finished to a very high standard.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 1,884 Sq. Ft./175 Sq. M. approx. (excluding

attic space).

The layout comprises: entrance porch, L shaped entrance hall, living room, kitchen,

dining room, family room and utility room.

Three large double bedrooms (two with en-suites) and the family bathroom are located to the left of the entrance hall.

The property is well set back from the road and accessed by a block built and plastered entrance with black wrought iron electric gates.

A tarmacadam driveway gives access to the front and rear of the property with extensive parking for several cars.

The front and rear gardens are laid mainly in lawn bordered by mature hedging and plants.

There are two block built sheds located to the rear and side of the property and the sun drenched south west facing decked balcony is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Guide price is €295,000 and BER rating is B3.

For more information contact John at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 05677 21904 or 086 232 4941.