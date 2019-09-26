Kilkenny Property Watch: A magical home in the countryside

Nestled in the Carlow countryside, Hunters Lodge offers a world of happiness for those who long for birdsong, nature and outdoor living.

Home to author Fiona Dillon and her husband, now all but one of her four children have flown the coop so it’s time to downsize - but it will be hard to leave this quirky house and sustainable garden behind.

Fiona’s first book ‘Food From An Irish Garden’ (Orpen Press 2013) documents her life in the garden at Hunters Lodge from 2009 to 2013.

This is no ordinary garden – here you will find chickens roaming freely, an abundance of apple trees, and soft fruit bushes that provide the tastiest snack as you wander through the gardens.

An abundance of herbs grow happily with roses and lupins in the flowerbeds. It is also home to lots of colourful hives for the honeybees that provide the Dillons with the sweetest honey.

In 2010, Fiona built a state of the art pig house that has housed two pigs at various times over the past years. Now that it has been vacated for some time, this whitewashed hideaway would make the most unique children’s playhouse.

The Fairy Grove at Hunters Lodge is accessed by an arch covered in wild roses, sweet pea and woodbine and is shaded by beech, mountain ash and apple trees.

It is here that Fiona brought her own children for picnics and regaled them with stories of the fairies that lived in the shade of the trees hundreds of years ago. And it is in this very place that Fiona was inspired to write her award-winning children’s book series ‘Freddy Buttons’.

With Freddy Buttons now taking Fiona all over the world, it is time for another family to revitalize the vegetable garden, collect eggs from the chicken coop under the maple tree and savour the idyllic lifestyle that the Dillon family has enjoyed for almost twenty years.

The property is up on the market with a guide price of €349,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing of this spectacular property contact the selling agents: Donohoe Town & Country - 056 777 0400.