Kilkenny Property Watch: Home with an excellent location close to the city

BEECH PARK

CASTLE ROAD KILKENNY

R95 W73C

New to the market is this wonderful spacious four bed semi-detached family home.

It is superbly located in a highly sought after and convenient residential area, next door to Kilkenny Castle and within easy reach of Kilkenny city centre.

No. 6 Beech Park offers light-filled accommodation throughout it’s three floors and extends to 149 sq.mts / 1,603 sq ft.

Private Garden

The property further benefits from a beautifully maintained private garden to the rear of the property, which is not overlooked.

Superb Location

The house enjoys a superb location just off the Castle Road with an abundance of well-established schools both primary and secondary nearby including Gaelscoil Osrai and St Kieran’s College.

Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club is also a short stroll away and the property offers easy access to Kilkenny’s Ring Road and the M9 Motorway.

Viewing is highly recommended. For more information contact Ella Dunphy at DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000.

The BER rating is D2 and the guide price is €310,000.