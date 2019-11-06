Kilkenny Property Watch: A home in turnkey condition on the outskirts of city
10 Patrick's Gate
Outrath Road
Kilkenny
R95 XFP4
Number 10 Patrick’s Gate is a very impressive and spacious five bedroom semi-detached
home and comes to the market in turn-key condition throughout. The property is located
in a mature and sought after location just off Outrath Road on the edge of Kilkenny City.
Patrick’s Gate is a small and exclusive development of just 36 houses built by GMB
Construction based in Kilkenny. The owners purchased the property from new in 2004
and have upgraded many of the finishes creating a stylish and welcoming home with
plenty of space for family living and entertaining.
The spacious and bright accommodation is laid out over three levels and extends to
168 Sq. M. / 1,808 Sq. Ft. approx. Once over the threshold you are greeted by a bright
and spacious entrance hall with a guest wc and staircase to the first floor. To the
right is a large and bright living room with a sandstone fireplace and a bay window.
Double doors open through to a generous dining room with French doors to a large
conservatory which lead out to the rear garden. The kitchen has an extensive range
of cream wall and floor units with integrated appliances. A utility room is located
off the kitchen and is also fitted with floor units and a sink. The layout at first
floor level comprises: a large landing area with staircase to the second floor,
walk-in hot press, three good sized double bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a large
single bedroom. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level. The layout
at second floor level comprises: landing area, an impressive master bedroom complete
with a large en-suite.
FRONT AND REAR GARDENS:
To the front, a cobble lock driveway provides off-street parking for one car, bordered by
a neat hedge on the left hand side. A flower bed on the right hand of the driveway is planted
with mature shrubs and plants.. Gated side entrance gives access to the rear of the property.
The south east facing rear garden is walled and fenced with extra space to the side of the house
for bins and bicycles. Part of the garden is laid in artificial grass bordered by raised beds
with a good selection of colourful planting. A large paved patio area is perfect alfresco dining
and entertaining.
LOCATION:
Patrick’s Gate is located just off Outrath Road, close to Waterford Road and is renowned
for its superb location. There are a number of excellent primary and secondary schools
in walking distance including Kilkenny School Project National School in Springfield, Waterford Road,
St John of God National School Upper New Street and the De La Salle Boys National Schools a short
distance away. Gaelscoil Osrai (Dalta) on Outrath Road, The presentation Secondary School in Loughboy
and St Kieran’s College on College Road. The property is a short walk to Lidl and Aldi on the Waterford
Road and SuperValu in Loughboy Shopping Centre. There are a number of childcare facilities within close
proximity. A ten minute walk via the Kells Road will take you into Kilkenny City Centre with its superb
choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny
Castle. There are a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep of this wonderful home.
Viewing is highly recommended. - ** Open viewing November 9 from 12.00pm to 12.30pm **
Guide Price: €349,000
BER: B3
BER No: 112249461
PRSA: 001710
Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery: 05677 21904 or 086 2324941
