Kilkenny Property Watch: A home in turnkey condition on the outskirts of city

10 Patrick's Gate

Outrath Road

Kilkenny

R95 XFP4

Number 10 Patrick’s Gate is a very impressive and spacious five bedroom semi-detached

home and comes to the market in turn-key condition throughout. The property is located

in a mature and sought after location just off Outrath Road on the edge of Kilkenny City.

Patrick’s Gate is a small and exclusive development of just 36 houses built by GMB

Construction based in Kilkenny. The owners purchased the property from new in 2004

and have upgraded many of the finishes creating a stylish and welcoming home with

plenty of space for family living and entertaining.

The spacious and bright accommodation is laid out over three levels and extends to

168 Sq. M. / 1,808 Sq. Ft. approx. Once over the threshold you are greeted by a bright

and spacious entrance hall with a guest wc and staircase to the first floor. To the

right is a large and bright living room with a sandstone fireplace and a bay window.

Double doors open through to a generous dining room with French doors to a large

conservatory which lead out to the rear garden. The kitchen has an extensive range

of cream wall and floor units with integrated appliances. A utility room is located

off the kitchen and is also fitted with floor units and a sink. The layout at first

floor level comprises: a large landing area with staircase to the second floor,

walk-in hot press, three good sized double bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a large

single bedroom. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level. The layout

at second floor level comprises: landing area, an impressive master bedroom complete

with a large en-suite.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS:

To the front, a cobble lock driveway provides off-street parking for one car, bordered by

a neat hedge on the left hand side. A flower bed on the right hand of the driveway is planted

with mature shrubs and plants.. Gated side entrance gives access to the rear of the property.

The south east facing rear garden is walled and fenced with extra space to the side of the house

for bins and bicycles. Part of the garden is laid in artificial grass bordered by raised beds

with a good selection of colourful planting. A large paved patio area is perfect alfresco dining

and entertaining.

LOCATION:

Patrick’s Gate is located just off Outrath Road, close to Waterford Road and is renowned

for its superb location. There are a number of excellent primary and secondary schools

in walking distance including Kilkenny School Project National School in Springfield, Waterford Road,

St John of God National School Upper New Street and the De La Salle Boys National Schools a short

distance away. Gaelscoil Osrai (Dalta) on Outrath Road, The presentation Secondary School in Loughboy

and St Kieran’s College on College Road. The property is a short walk to Lidl and Aldi on the Waterford

Road and SuperValu in Loughboy Shopping Centre. There are a number of childcare facilities within close

proximity. A ten minute walk via the Kells Road will take you into Kilkenny City Centre with its superb

choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny

Castle. There are a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep of this wonderful home.

Viewing is highly recommended. - ** Open viewing November 9 from 12.00pm to 12.30pm **

Guide Price: €349,000

BER: B3

BER No: 112249461

PRSA: 001710

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery: 05677 21904 or 086 2324941