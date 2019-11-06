Kilkenny Property Watch: Remodelled and upgraded end of terrace property

23 Brandon Park

Graignamanagh

Co Kilkenny

R95 HK2T

23 Brandon Park is a remodelled and upgraded three bedroom end of terrace property which

is superbly located on the edge of Graiguenamanagh town. Behind the simple façade lies a

very stylish and comfortable home ready for immediate occupancy.



The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: enclosed entrance porch, impressive open

plan living room with an open fireplace fitted with a multi fuel stove and staircase to the

first floor. The kitchen/dining room is located to the rear of the property with access to

the rear garden and has lovely view of Mount Leinster. A guest wc/utility room is located

under the stairs. The accommodation at first floor level comprises: landing area, two good

sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at

this level.



FRONT AND REAR GARDENS:

Outside, the communal front garden is laid in gravel with wooden railway sleepers. There is

plenty of parking to the front of the property. A side gate gives access to the rear of the

property. The south east facing rear garden (measuring 44ft in length approx.) is part walled

and fenced with raised flowerbeds. A concrete patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and

entertaining. A wooden garden shed is positioned at the end of the garden.



LOCATION:

Graiguenamanagh, a picturesque town set in the stunning “valley of the monks” in south east

Kilkenny, combines the beautiful scenery of one of Ireland’s most unspoilt regions with a variety

of modern amenities and an almost endless range of activities. Number 23 is conveniently located

a short stroll from the centre of this bustling town with a great selection of schools, restaurants

and bars and an abundance of local shopping facilities (SuperValu & Aldi), butchers, chemist , bank

and library, your daily needs are fully catered for. Should you fancy some more serious shopping

Brandon Park is centrally placed within Kilkenny, Waterford and New Ross on your doorstep where you

can enjoy a range of high street stores, theatres and many more attractions. Graiguenmanagh is

accessible to Dublin at junction 6 on the M9 Waterford-Dublin motorway (travelling time is 90 minutes).

For the golf enthusiast Graiguenamanagh is located at the centre of the south east sunshine circuit,

with many courses nearby. A 15 minute drive from Fairview, The Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club is

home to the 18 hole Jack Nicklaus designed Championship Golf Course, 18 hole putting course, 3 hole

golf academy and golf practice area, including driving bays. Gowran Park the 18 hole parkland course

and Mount Wolseley designed by Irish Ryder Cup golfer Christy O’Connor Jnr., with a top quality course

situated in Borris, set against the backdrop of the Blackstairs Mountains are all within a stone’s

throw away. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this outstanding home in a convenient location

close to all local amenities.



SERVICES:

Solid fuel central heated with stove connected to the radiators

Guide Price: €150,000

BER: D2

BER No: 11269740

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 05677 21904 or 0862324941