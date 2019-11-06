Kilkenny Property Watch: Remodelled and upgraded end of terrace property
23 Brandon Park
Graignamanagh
Co Kilkenny
R95 HK2T
23 Brandon Park is a remodelled and upgraded three bedroom end of terrace property which
is superbly located on the edge of Graiguenamanagh town. Behind the simple façade lies a
very stylish and comfortable home ready for immediate occupancy.
The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: enclosed entrance porch, impressive open
plan living room with an open fireplace fitted with a multi fuel stove and staircase to the
first floor. The kitchen/dining room is located to the rear of the property with access to
the rear garden and has lovely view of Mount Leinster. A guest wc/utility room is located
under the stairs. The accommodation at first floor level comprises: landing area, two good
sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at
this level.
FRONT AND REAR GARDENS:
Outside, the communal front garden is laid in gravel with wooden railway sleepers. There is
plenty of parking to the front of the property. A side gate gives access to the rear of the
property. The south east facing rear garden (measuring 44ft in length approx.) is part walled
and fenced with raised flowerbeds. A concrete patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and
entertaining. A wooden garden shed is positioned at the end of the garden.
LOCATION:
Graiguenamanagh, a picturesque town set in the stunning “valley of the monks” in south east
Kilkenny, combines the beautiful scenery of one of Ireland’s most unspoilt regions with a variety
of modern amenities and an almost endless range of activities. Number 23 is conveniently located
a short stroll from the centre of this bustling town with a great selection of schools, restaurants
and bars and an abundance of local shopping facilities (SuperValu & Aldi), butchers, chemist , bank
and library, your daily needs are fully catered for. Should you fancy some more serious shopping
Brandon Park is centrally placed within Kilkenny, Waterford and New Ross on your doorstep where you
can enjoy a range of high street stores, theatres and many more attractions. Graiguenmanagh is
accessible to Dublin at junction 6 on the M9 Waterford-Dublin motorway (travelling time is 90 minutes).
For the golf enthusiast Graiguenamanagh is located at the centre of the south east sunshine circuit,
with many courses nearby. A 15 minute drive from Fairview, The Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club is
home to the 18 hole Jack Nicklaus designed Championship Golf Course, 18 hole putting course, 3 hole
golf academy and golf practice area, including driving bays. Gowran Park the 18 hole parkland course
and Mount Wolseley designed by Irish Ryder Cup golfer Christy O’Connor Jnr., with a top quality course
situated in Borris, set against the backdrop of the Blackstairs Mountains are all within a stone’s
throw away. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this outstanding home in a convenient location
close to all local amenities.
SERVICES:
Solid fuel central heated with stove connected to the radiators
Guide Price: €150,000
BER: D2
BER No: 11269740
Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 05677 21904 or 0862324941
