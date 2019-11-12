Kilkenny rents still rising - Daft.ie Rental Report

Average rents in Kilkenny have risen 4.9% in the last year, according to a report released by Daft.ie today.

The average rent in the county is now €975 a month. This is 70% higher than at the lowest point in recent years.

According to the report: "Rents nationwide rose by an average of 0.9% in the third quarter of 2019, the 29th consecutive rise - but the smallest in over six years."

Full details of the report can be read on the Daft website.